Advertisement

First-graders praised after saving teacher who suffered COVID-19 seizure

Many are praising a group of Ardmore students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their teacher's life during a COVID seizure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A group of first-graders from an elementary school in Alabama jumped into action when their teacher was suffering a seizure.

WAFF reports teacher Tracy Hodges said she felt ill and asked the students to get help during a school day in January at Cedar Hill Elementary School in Ardmore.

That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson and others stepped in to help out.

“Ms. Hodges started shaking in her chair, and then she said, ‘Go get help.’” Johnson recalled. “Then, we started running to the nurses.”

Hodges said she considers her students to be heroes. She was able to return to work soon after suffering the seizure.

“I had a COVID-19 seizure and they helped me,” Hodges said. “They have become hometown heroes ... just took action like a real hero does.”

Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher
Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher(WAFF)

Fruit and vegetable production company Dole recognized the students’ quick actions on Wednesday, labeling the 18 students as “Healthy Everyday Heroes” for helping Hodges. The children were given hero certificates, capes and masks as part of Dole’s hero-recognition program.

Hodges’ first-graders were also honored by local law enforcement for their quick thinking earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a report...
2 ECPD officers hurt after responding to domestic disturbance
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
Union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestlé
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says

Latest News

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.
Babyganics issues voluntary recall of one of its products
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
"Eggs & Issues" recapped the past year for the City of Altoona, Wis., on April 21, 2022.
Altoona plans more commercial, residential development