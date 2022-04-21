Gov. Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge in Chippewa County is set to receive construction work.

According to release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $216,821 contract with prime contractor Norcon Corp. of Schofield for a rehabilitation project on the County X bridge over Highway 29 west of Cadott, Wis.

Wis. DOT says construction is scheduled to start on April 25.

According to the Wis. DOT, the project is said to:

Make concrete repairs to the bridge deck and west pier.

Repair and seal bridge joints.

Place a layer of asphalt over the bridge.

Paint portions of the steel girders.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, during construction, County X and Highway 29 will stay open to traffic, however, lane closures may occur. Construction is scheduled to be done in late May.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here. You can also visit the project’s 511 website here.

