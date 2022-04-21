Gundersen Tri-County making new Whitehall hospital more energy efficient

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - After breaking ground in February, construction is fully underway on Gundersen Tri-County’s new hospital in Whitehall.

The facility will replace the current 60-year-old hospital, and is expected to provide a better quality of care for patients in Trempealeau County.

In addition, Facility Operations Director Alan Eber says the building will be more energy efficient than its predecessor.

“A number of years ago, we looked at our energy usage, and we looked at the cost of our energy usage, and it was going up and up and up,” Eber recalled. “Health care uses about 2.5x more energy than a typical building, so now everytime we build a new building, energy efficiency is a top priority for us.”

Including energy efficient initiatives will not only reduce Gundersen’s carbon footprint, but Eber says it will improve the health of patients.

“The burning of fossil fuels causes health issues, so it goes against our mission,” Eber explained. “Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our communities, and by using that much energy, we’re actually going against what we want to do as an organization.”

Heat recovery systems, LED lights, and solar panels are among the ways the new Whitehall hospital will be energy neutral.

The efficiency additions are being overseen by Kraus-Anderson, and Project Manager Peter Linsmeier is seeing more and more building projects include those measures.

“I think that people are becoming wise that the cost of operating a building is high, so they want to try to reduce that cost as much as possible,” Linsmeier added.

Eber hopes making the hospital more energy efficient will help Gundersen Tri-County thrive for another 60 years.

“On the facilities side, energy is typically the number one expense,” Eber said. “In critical access hospitals, anything you can do to reduce their expenses, it really helps them be profitable and helps them provide better care for the community.”

Kraus-Anderson began working on the hospital project in March, and is still targeting a completion date of August 2023.

