Health officials discuss additional COVID-19 booster

By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been more than three weeks since March 29 when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone over 50 get an additional COVID-19 booster four months after receiving their last shot.

But are people getting it?

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said her agency’s seen more people coming in for their second booster lately. Agencies currently only break down how many people get a booster and not whether it’s their second additional dose.

“So that is good news,” she said. “We still have a large percentage of people that are eligible that haven’t yet made that decision.”

In addition to people over 50, the CDC also recommends people with compromised immune systems get their second booster four months after receiving their first one.

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said those who are eligible should get another dose, especially if they have underlying conditions that increase their chances of having a severe case.

“Four months after the last one you still have protection but not as good as right after you got your first booster, so in particular, those who are at risk for severe disease, we want to boost their immune system back up to give them full protection,” he said.

Johnson said one likely reason the CDC currently isn’t recommending a second booster for everyone is people under 50 with already strong immune systems are unlikely to be hospitalized if they get COVID.

“The younger you area and more healthy you are, the more healthy the immune response such that even if you get COVID, it tends to be a mild disease,” he said. “It’s when you have risk factors that we become a little more concerned that the immune response might not be sufficient.”

While every Wisconsin County is currently in the CDC’s COVID-19 green zone, meaning people don’t need to mask up in most indoor settings, Giese said people can wear one if it makes them feel safer.

Johnson said it’s likely everyone will need an additional booster this fall as the virus spreads more during winter months. That shot may also be more tailored towards COVID-19 variants like the Omicron strain.

People interested in getting vaccinated or boosted can see a list of upcoming Eau Claire County clinics here.

