Judge orders Wisconsin election investigator to stop deleting records

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ordered an investigator in Wisconsin looking into the 2020 election to stop deleting records.

The work of Michael Gableman is also generating fresh criticism Thursday after an unsigned memo from his office surfaced detailing allegations that a public worker was probably a Democrat in part because she loves nature and has a nose ring.

Gableman has released two interim reports on the election won by President Joe Biden.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Thursday issued an order telling Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

