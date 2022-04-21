Advertisement

Man arrested after short police pursuit in Vernon County

Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident in...
Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident in the 500 clock of North Fourth Street, State Highway 131 North, in the Village of Readstown.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF READSTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after a short police vehicle pursuit in Vernon County Tuesday.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 51-Year-old Richard Heal of Readstown, Wis. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident in the 500 block of North Fourth Street, State Highway 131 North, in the Village of Readstown. The incident involved Heal.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release when deputies arrived, Heal fled in a vehicle, resulting in a short pursuit southbound on State Highway 131. The pursuit ended when the vehicle Heal was driving hit a concrete barrier near the intersection of US Highway 14 and State Highway 131 North.

No injuries were reported. Heal was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney, Timothy J. Gaskell.

Heal had a bail hearing on Tuesday and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

