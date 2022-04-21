Menomonie PD searching for missing Dunn County man

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie Police Department is searching for 88-year-old Allan Dean Hilfendorf.

Authorities note he suffers from dementia as well as memory loss. He is a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, is five foot eight and weighs 150 pounds.

The Police Department says he was last wearing a cream colored button up shirt, glasses, blue hat with grey brim, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes. He was last seen on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Mayo Menomonie Hospital where he reportedly walked off. He is missing from the City of Menomonie.

You can contact Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.