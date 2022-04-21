Mexican citizen sentenced in connection to Trempealeau County cocaine conspiracy

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mexican citizen that lives in Trempealeau County, Wis. has been sentenced in connection to a cocaine conspiracy.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 23-year-old Karlett Salazar Zagal, who is a citizen of Mexico living in Trempealeau County, Wis. pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to the release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, in Aug. of 2020 law enforcement learned that multiple people sold cocaine at a barbershop and taverns in Arcadia, Wis. Law enforcement learned that three people in Wis. received cocaine from someone in Puerto Rico.

According to the release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, law enforcement learned cocaine was shipped and hidden in various parcels. In exchange for the cocaine, the Wisconsin-based cocaine traffickers sent money and guns to Puerto Rico. Investigators searched a Winona, Minn. home connected to the conspiracy and found 557 grams of cocaine hidden inside a large Bluetooth speaker. Investigators also searched a parcel sent from Puerto Rico to an address in Independence, Wis. and inside it they found 506 grams of cocaine.

You can read the full release from the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.