Thinking green, record volunteers registered ahead of community-wide Earth Day cleanup

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Earth Day is a friendly reminder each April to not only think green but to act green. A call to action for keeping the planet top of mind in our everyday routines.

More than 1,400 Eau Claire community members are ready to get their hands dirty this weekend, making for a cleaner community, rain or shine.

It’s the 14th annual Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up. Crews of local business staff and area non-profits will be out Saturday, April 23 at more than 80 locations across Eau Claire.

Volunteers will be removing trash, laying woodchips, sweeping sidewalks, and freshening flower beds.

“It’s just phenomenal and heartwarming to see the public want to come out and clean up not only our beautiful downtown, bike system, trails, parks, but now we’re going into the streets and all of the business districts and the highways that are surrounding Eau Claire,” says Julie Booth, recreation program supervisor with EC Parks and Rec.

This year they’re also spicing it up for the kiddos, there will be 20 pieces of what is called ‘lucky trash,’ hidden around Eau Claire clean up spots for participants to find.

When or if you do, a number of area businesses have donated prizes for those lucky trash hunters.

The cleanup will be underway Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. but a few groups will be starting early Thursday and Friday at sites including Phoenix Park and McDonough Park.

“Our goal is to get our community members aware of what our city has to offer, as well as making it a safe and clean area for our children, our families our businesses and especially tourists that come to our town,” says Booth.

If you are still interested in joining the cleanup efforts you can show up downtown Saturday morning or contact Julie Booth who will get you assigned to a crew.

