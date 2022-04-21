Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Toki, Channel, Achilles and Ruby

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Three dogs are hoping to find a new home together. Toki, Channel and Achilles arrived on a transport to Barron County after being surrendered by their owner in Texas.

Toki is a male nine-year-old husky, Channel is a female nine-year-old husky and Achilles is a male nine-year-old German shepherd.

Achilles wants nothing more than to follow you around. Toki loves cuddles and talking to you. Channel loves attention, but is happy just to be in the background relaxing. A home with older children is best as they prefer a more calm and relaxed setting.

Staff members at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue realize it’s a big ask for someone to adopt three dogs at once, but these dogs are keeping their paws crossed someone will have a big enough heart and a big enough home to take them all in. Click HERE for the adoption application. Click HERE to contact LRBDR.

--

If you need more laughter in your life, Ruby is happy to help. She’s fondly referred to as a goofball of energy by staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

This four-year-old seems to get along with every person she meets after she’s given a little time to warm up. Ruby prefers people to other dogs, and ECCHA staffers think she’d rather be the only dog in a home. Once she chooses her people, Ruby can be a bit protective.

Ruby has spent time at two different shelters, and we hope her next stop is in a loving home. Click HERE for Ruby’s adoption application. You can contact ECCHA at 715-839-4747 or by emailing.

