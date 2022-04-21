Advertisement

Welcome reception held for new Eau Claire City Manager

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The newly appointed Eau Claire City Manager received a warm welcome on Thursday.

Stephanie Hirsch and the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a welcome reception. Hirsch was appointed as Eau Claire’s new City Manager on March 8, taking office April 4.

The reception was an opportunity for members of the business community to meet with Hirsch to talk about the city’s economic state, and what direction people hope Eau Claire moves towards in the future.

“At the heart of the serving as city manager is understanding what’s on the mind of everybody in the city. Both their hopes for the city, what they love about it, and what they’re worried about personally, and in terms of their neighborhood and their community,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch says while the city is already run well, one difficulty she faces is addressing community needs on a tight budget.

