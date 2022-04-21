Wisconsin Farmers Union buys historic Chippewa Falls building, plans to redevelop it

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A historic Chippewa Falls building is getting a new look.

Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) announced Wednesday it bought a riverfront building on River Street across from Riverfront Park, which is on the banks of the Chippewa River. It was most recently home to Machine Tool Camp.

The building is currently vacant but WFU hopes to turn it into a mixed-use space housing the organization’s offices, apartments and retail space.

“We really want to make sure that whatever we do with the building, which is a beautiful, historic gem of downtown Chippewa Falls, we want to make sure that we are letting the community be a part of it,” WFU Communications Director Danielle Endvick said.

She said the three story building will have apartments on the third floor and WFU’s offices on floor two. The ground level could house several things including a potential farm-to-table restaurant or other retail space.

“So really looking at this just great blank canvas of opportunity,” Endvick said.

That blank canvas is a nearly 120-year-old building. It originally housed the Chippewa Valley Mercantile before being home to several others, the most recent being Machine Tool Camp.

“Most communities have empty buildings sit for a long long time, and we’re very fortunate with the Farmers Union stepping forward and making the investment that this building has not stayed vacant, not even a year,” said Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

He said the project will not only be a win for WFU, but all of Chippewa Falls since it will complement the work the city’s already done revitalizing its downtown riverfront.

“The City of Chippewa Falls has put a lot of money and time and long-range planning and building a sense of place with that park,” Walker said. “And the neat thing about the Farmers Union is they’re not knocking this building down, they’re taking an historic structure and adding value, and it’s putting a little bit more charm into downtown Chippewa Falls.”

Ednvick said WFU wants to hear from community members on what they want on the building’s first floor.

She said crews hope to being construction on the renovation this summer with the goal of completing the first stage, allowing WFU to move its offices in the building, within a year.

