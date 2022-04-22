Advertisement

Black bear spotted outside New Lisbon school building

A bear was spotted roaming outside of the New Lisbon Schools building Wednesday evening, police...
A bear was spotted roaming outside of the New Lisbon Schools building Wednesday evening, police say.(New Lisbon Police Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a bear was spotted roaming around near the New Lisbon school building, police are warning the public to stay vigilant.

The New Lisbon Police Department Chief Kyle Walker posted on Facebook that a black bear was spotted Wednesday night on school surveillance footage near South Forest Street and School Street.

Walker said the department has reached out to its local Department of Natural Resources wardens to let them know about the sighting and noted that proactive steps have already been discussed.

If residents do see a bear, they should stop what they’re doing and evaluate the situation. The police department said to speak calmly, back away slowly and walk away in the direction you came. Residents should keep their eye on the bear to see if it reacts and then let law enforcement know about the bear when it is safe to do so.

Walker also advised the following to do in advance:

  • Never intentionally feed or approach bears
  • Secure all food, garbage and recycling left outside
  • Remove bird feeders when bears are active
  • Never leave pet food outside
  • Clean and store outdoor grills
  • Alert neighbors to any observed bear activity

