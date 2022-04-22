Electric vehicle infrastructure expanding in the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coulee Region is becoming more electric vehicle-friendly.

The number of charging stations is expanding in the area, with the newest being installed at a Holmen Kwik Trip by Riverland Energy Cooperative.

“We have to sort of be on the cutting edge, or leading edge, of this stuff,” Riverland General Manager Jerry Sorenson said. “We’re the ones that are going to be planting these stations and allowing people to have electric cars.”

Dairyland Power Cooperative also helped get the station up-and-running.

President and CEO of Dairyland Brent Ridge explains the Lever 3 charging station is meant to ease “range anxiety” for drivers.

“People that are buying electric cars, the thing they’re most concerned about is making those long trips,” Ridge said. “They’re worried about completing them from their destination to their home and back, and chargers like this will allow people to stop and get a quick charge.”

Sorenson hopes providing more stations around the Coulee Region will increase the number of electric vehicles that are out on the road, which in turn will have environmental benefits.

“Electric cars don’t have the same amount of exhaust that a gas engine has, and the more cars that we take off the road that use gas, the better for the environment it’ll be,” Sorenson said.

Improving the environment is also a priority for La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility (MTU), which is debuting two new electric buses next month.

MTU Director Adam Lorentz says the buses themselves will minimize carbon emissions, as will the passengers who get on board.

“If we can reduce the amount of single occupancy vehicles in downtown La Crosse and the surrounding areas by jumping on a bus, whether it’s this [electric] bus here, or one of our current buses, it helps all around,” Lorentz explained.

To increase ridership, Lorentz says the new buses will provide a more enjoyable experience.

“The buses are super quiet, they have the capabilities of hopefully wi-fi in the future, so it’s not just reducing the carbon footprint, but also adding some of those luxury items to try to get people to ride the bus,” Lorentz detailed.

Lorentz plans to add two hybrid buses to the MTU’s fleet next year, and hopes to acquire three more electric buses not long after that.

An official rollout of the new electric buses will be held at the La Crosse Center in May.

