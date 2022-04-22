Free Eau Claire Transit bus rides offered on Earth Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can ride the Eau Claire Transit buses in Eau Claire for free on Friday which is Earth Day.

According to a social post by the City of Eau Claire, all 22 buses within the Eau Claire Transit fleet will be accessible to those who may have mobility devices or have difficulty boarding a vehicle.

The social post by the City of Eau Claire also notes that bicycle racks on the buses are available for those who are also traveling with bicycles.

Eau Claire Transit can be contacted at 715-839-5111 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

You can visit the Eau Claire Transit website here.

