GOP business owner Michels running for Wisconsin governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican business owner Tim Michels is entering the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor. Michels comes late to an increasingly crowded field but has the personal wealth to back his campaign. Michels filed paperwork Friday to run. He joins former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun in the race to be decided Aug. 9. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The 59-year-old Michels is co-owner of Michels Corporation. It’s a family-owned international energy and infrastructure construction business. His decision comes just days after Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson said he would not run.

