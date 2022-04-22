Menomonie PD sponsor wellness night

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Along with the Menomonie school district, the police department hosted the wellness night to educate attendees on issues affecting teens.

Aimed at local parents and adult community members, the lesson topics ranged from common drugs used in the Menomonie area, to suicide prevention strategies and general internet safety.

A mock “drug room” featured visual examples of the types of drugs and paraphernalia parents could potentially see in the community, while suicide prevention sessions were hosted by school psychologist Tyler Miller. Among warning signs and behavioral patterns of those at risk, Miller spoke on the school’s “QPR” prevention method.

“Question, persuade, refer is QPR, so similar to CPR it is a strategic set of skills to hopefully save the life of someone who might need a ‘liferaft’ so to speak,” he said. “We’re really teaching our audience how to ask the question ‘have you thought about hurting yourself?’, ‘have you thought about taking your life?’, how to persuade someone to stay alive, and then how to make a referral to someone who can intervene effectively.”

The police department and school district say there was an increase in community involvement for the program this year, including several booths for area nonprofits. Organizers hope to continue to grow the initiative’s outreach and scope in the years to come.

