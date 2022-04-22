Advertisement

Menomonie PD sponsor wellness night

By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Along with the Menomonie school district, the police department hosted the wellness night to educate attendees on issues affecting teens.

Aimed at local parents and adult community members, the lesson topics ranged from common drugs used in the Menomonie area, to suicide prevention strategies and general internet safety.

A mock “drug room” featured visual examples of the types of drugs and paraphernalia parents could potentially see in the community, while suicide prevention sessions were hosted by school psychologist Tyler Miller. Among warning signs and behavioral patterns of those at risk, Miller spoke on the school’s “QPR” prevention method.

“Question, persuade, refer is QPR, so similar to CPR it is a strategic set of skills to hopefully save the life of someone who might need a ‘liferaft’ so to speak,” he said. “We’re really teaching our audience how to ask the question ‘have you thought about hurting yourself?’, ‘have you thought about taking your life?’, how to persuade someone to stay alive, and then how to make a referral to someone who can intervene effectively.”

The police department and school district say there was an increase in community involvement for the program this year, including several booths for area nonprofits. Organizers hope to continue to grow the initiative’s outreach and scope in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a report...
2 ECPD officers hurt after responding to domestic disturbance
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
Union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestlé
A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Welcome Reception for New City Manager
Welcome Reception for New City Manager
Menomonie High School Wellness Night
Menomonie High School Wellness Night
Tips for Outdoor Running
Tips for Outdoor Running