Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2 people

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people early Friday morning.

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6:00 a.m. authorities received a phone call about a person who was dead at an address on Lexicon Avenue in the Town of Ridgeville.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the caller reporting the information “indicated that they had caused the death of that person and planned to do the same to themselves.” The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded. The two victims were found in the home.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and they don’t believe there to be any danger to the public.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Police Department, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The incident is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices.

