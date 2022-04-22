Logo unveiled for 19th Annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual tradition marked the first step in planning the fall festival.

Each year, the Oktoberfest Planning Committee selects a logo from numerous submissions by Chippewa Valley community members.

Parameters for winning selections included this year’s dates, “19th Annual”, the Oktoberfest Banner Logo, a maple or oak leaf, and a Bavarian Checked pattern. The rest of the logo stems entirely from the creative minds of each artist.

The winner Tom Coushman was revealed at Northwestern Bank in downtown Chippewa Falls by Jerry and Mary Kuehl, the Festmeister and Festmeisterin of the 2021 Oktoberfest celebration.

Coushman spoke on the inspiration for his design and the activities it features.

“There’s three main competitions that are in Oktoberfest every year,” he said.” There’s the keg rolling, the stein holding, the hammer game we call ‘stumpf nagel,’ something you need to do at Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, and then there’s sauerkraut eating. I thought it’d be fun to just have all four of the major competitions all on the logo.”

This year’s Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest will take place September 16th through 17th, with grounds and events opening at 11:00 am both days.

