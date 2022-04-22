Advertisement

Logo unveiled for 19th Annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls

The new unveiled logo for the 19th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest
The new unveiled logo for the 19th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest(JD Danielson, WEAU News)
By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual tradition marked the first step in planning the fall festival.

Each year, the Oktoberfest Planning Committee selects a logo from numerous submissions by Chippewa Valley community members.

Parameters for winning selections included this year’s dates, “19th Annual”, the Oktoberfest Banner Logo, a maple or oak leaf, and a Bavarian Checked pattern. The rest of the logo stems entirely from the creative minds of each artist.

The winner Tom Coushman was revealed at Northwestern Bank in downtown Chippewa Falls by Jerry and Mary Kuehl, the Festmeister and Festmeisterin of the 2021 Oktoberfest celebration.

Coushman spoke on the inspiration for his design and the activities it features.

“There’s three main competitions that are in Oktoberfest every year,” he said.” There’s the keg rolling, the stein holding, the hammer game we call ‘stumpf nagel,’ something you need to do at Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, and then there’s sauerkraut eating. I thought it’d be fun to just have all four of the major competitions all on the logo.”

This year’s Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest will take place September 16th through 17th, with grounds and events opening at 11:00 am both days.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened south of Tilden near County Highway Q and 115th Street.
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening
A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
You can contact Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
Missing Dunn County man found safe
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports

Latest News

Motorcycles at Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson in Lake Hallie, Wis. on Friday April, 22, 2022.
State Patrol reminds people to stay safe on and around motorcycles
Sustainability Resource Center at UWEC
Sustainability Resource Center at UWEC
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Expanding
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Expanding
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is bringing back its dueling pianos event.
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley brings back dueling pianos event