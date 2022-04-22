Advertisement

Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
The crash happened south of Tilden near County Highway Q and 115th Street.
Helicopter called for crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening
You can contact Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
Missing Dunn County man found safe
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/22/22)
A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire