RCU Foundation gifts $200,000 to the Mondovi public library

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation is announcing they have gifted $200,000 to the Mondovi Public Library intended for the construction of a new library adjacent to the existing library.

“The RCU Foundation’s generous gift toward the Mondovi Public Library’s new building fund is a lot more than just numbers on a check for us - albeit a lot of numbers!” Laura Toone, Mondovi Public Library Interim Director, said. “We envision the new library as a community hub and an elevation to our whole way of life, and we are extremely grateful to the RCU Foundation for helping us make this happen.”

The Mondovi Public Library is intended to be resource for people to go to for various daily needs.

“Many libraries in small towns are much more than a place to get a book, John Sackett, President of the RCU Foundation Board, said. “We are honored to support Mondovi Public Library because their community focus so closely aligns with our goal to make a positive impact.”

According to the media release from RCU, construction is expected to begin next year. The new library is scheduled to open in 2024.

You can view the media release by RCU here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.