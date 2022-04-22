Advertisement

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley brings back dueling pianos event

The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is bringing back its dueling pianos event.
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is bringing back its dueling pianos event.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After three years, The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is bringing back its dueling pianos event.

United Way’s Emerging Leaders is hosting the music-filled night Saturday at the Masonic Temple on Graham Avenue.

The dueling act of the night will be Piano Fondue.

Kali Foster, UWGCV director of resource development, says the organization is excited to bring this event back to the community.

“We haven’t been able to have the events since 2019,” Foster said. “We couldn’t do it virtually because of the atmosphere, there’s nothing like it when you’re in person. We’re just excited to bring something to our supporters that they can come out and support United Way and have a good time and yeah, have a great night.”

There are still tickets available for dueling pianos.

Single-seat tickets are $45.

Doors open on Saturday at 6:30 pm with pizza being served at 9 pm. There will also be a cash bar.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened south of Tilden near County Highway Q and 115th Street.
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening
A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
You can contact Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
Missing Dunn County man found safe
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports

Latest News

Sustainability Resource Center at UWEC
Sustainability Resource Center at UWEC
The new unveiled logo for the 19th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest logo unveiled
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Expanding
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Expanding
Motorcycle Safety Tips
Motorcycle Safety Tips