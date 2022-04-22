United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley brings back dueling pianos event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After three years, The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is bringing back its dueling pianos event.

United Way’s Emerging Leaders is hosting the music-filled night Saturday at the Masonic Temple on Graham Avenue.

The dueling act of the night will be Piano Fondue.

Kali Foster, UWGCV director of resource development, says the organization is excited to bring this event back to the community.

“We haven’t been able to have the events since 2019,” Foster said. “We couldn’t do it virtually because of the atmosphere, there’s nothing like it when you’re in person. We’re just excited to bring something to our supporters that they can come out and support United Way and have a good time and yeah, have a great night.”

There are still tickets available for dueling pianos.

Single-seat tickets are $45.

Doors open on Saturday at 6:30 pm with pizza being served at 9 pm. There will also be a cash bar.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.