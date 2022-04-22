Advertisement

UWEC Student Office of Sustainability opens Resource Center

SOS Resource Center
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday is Earth Day, and students at UW-Eau Claire are celebrating with a grand opening.

The Student Office of Sustainability at UWEC opened its new Resource Center at the university Friday morning.

The Resource Center is located on the first floor of the Davies Student Center. The space is intended to be used for meetings, forums and events related to sustainability on campus, as well as being a center for students to gather and learn more about sustainability.

Student Office of Sustainability Director, Maddie Loeffler, says she hopes students use the center as a hub.

“For those students interested in sustainability, they will have a direct access point to groups on campus that they can use as an outlet for their activism related to sustainability, climate action, and environmental justice,” Loeffler said.

The SOS Resource Center is set to be open for students to rent out for meetings this semester, and is set to be staffed for students to drop in from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this fall.

