Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina died after she was attacked by her own dog Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Newberry County coroner said 45-year-old Erin Beach was killed in the attack.

Police received a 911 call from the home Thursday afternoon. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.

Investigators said they do not yet know what prompted the dog to attack its owner.

An autopsy for Beach is scheduled for this week. A necropsy for the dog has also been scheduled. The breed of the dog has not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

