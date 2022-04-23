Advertisement

Chicago man arrested in Jackson County for OWI with children in vehicle

The 34-year-old man crashed the vehicle he was driving in Friday night on I-94.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BROCKWAY (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Chicago man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with children in the vehicle.

34-year-old Roy Campbell was arrested after the Wisconsin State Patrol investigated a crash near Black River Falls on Interstate 94 Friday night, according to a release.

The State Patrol said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, which happened about two miles south of the I-94 interchange with Highway 54 at 9:55 p.m. Friday. Troopers with the State Patrol said Campbell showed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test before arresting him and taking him to a hospital for a blood draw. Two children, both under the age of 16, were in the vehicle. The State Patrol is recommending a charge of OWI 1st offense with children in the vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Black River Falls Fire and EMS assisted with the crash and arrest.

