“Spirit of Peoria” leaves its namesake for the final time

PEORIA (WEEK) - A fixture of Peoria’s riverfront for more than three decades. the “Spirit of Peoria” has departed its namesake for the final time.

The historic paddlewheel sailed away from its downtown Peoria dock around 4 a.m. Friday morning, to no fanfare. It was purchased for $1 million by Florida-based Yacht Starship Dining Cruises LLC.

Bob Anton captained the “Spirit” on its first voyage to Peoria in 1988. He says some of his favorite memories of the boat were letting passengers steer and sharing the magic of the boat with others.

“It’s kind of strange that it comes during the middle of the day to Peoria, and it leaves during the middle of the night, like sneaking out,” Anton said.

The Peoria City Council declined their right to purchase the boat before its eventual sale. JD Dalfonso at Discover Peoria says he was taken aback when he heard the news for the first time Friday morning. For him, the loss was expected and understandable, but also sudden.

“There’s so many people that take pride in that “Spirit of Peoria” and the vessel that it was and what it brought to the region,” Dalfonso said. “Which is why it’s incredibly disheartening and really frankly disappointing that it was chosen to be moved under the cover of darkness to where we couldn’t champion its next chapter and its history.”

The previous owner of the boat, Alex Grieves, says it is traveling to La Crosse, Wisconsin for renovations, alongside Peoria’s former riverboat, the “Julia Belle Swain.” When that boat left Peoria in 1986, it was given a hero’s sendoff.

“People waived from the river banks at Rome and Chillicothe,” News 25 reporter Dave Baldridge said at the time. “This sign also bade a sad farewell to the ‘Julia Bell’ as it steamed slowly by.”

As of Friday evening, the “Spirit” made it to Grafton, near where the Illinois River runs into the Mississippi River. From there, it will head upriver to La Crosse.

25 News reached out to the boat’s new owners. In an accidental reply-all email that included 20 company staff, the company’s VP said only “Do not respond to this.” Alex Grieves did not respond to a

Dalfonso said the economic impact of the boat leaving is still being determined. City leaders told 25 News in mid-March they will start a bid process soon to find a new riverboat to fill the dock.

