State Patrol reminds people to stay safe on and around motorcycles

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - As temperatures continue rising, more motorcyclists hit the road.

That’s Why Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch said it’s important for both riders and other drivers watch out for each other.

“It’s very easy for drivers of cars and trucks to miss them or misjudge their speed based on the size of their vehicles,” he said. “So drive defensively, look out for other hazards such as animals in the road or gravel this time of year.”

Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson owner Rob Bonner agrees.

“If somebody’s going to cut you off at the worst, see it happening before it happens so you have an escape, you have an out,” he said. “It sounds like a really scary way to ride but if you ride like that all the time, it becomes natural and it becomes pretty safe.”

Bonner said new riders should take classes before taking their bike down a busy road.

Bikers aren’t the only ones responsible for motorcycle safety. It also falls on other drivers to pay attention.

“A car in your rearview mirror is going to take up X amount of space in that mirror or that motorcycle is going to be so much smaller in that footprint. Be aware,” he said. “Be aware of those little changes in your mirrors because that might be the only thing that you see when that motorcycle’s behind you. It’s not going to look the same as a car. It’s going to look the same as a semi in your mirror. It’s going to be a much smaller footprint.”

Bonner also said he’s seen many calls when riding caused by a driver being on their phone.

“Put the cell phones down,” he said.

He also reminds people lives are at stake.

“I can see two cars bump into each other on the highway but you bump into a motorcycle at 65 miles per hour, we’re having a much different outcome than you caving in somebody’s fender,” Bonner said.

April is National Motorcycle Helmet Safety Month.

Helmets are not required for riders over 18 in Wisconsin.

Bonner said people who choose to wear one should make sure it fits well and still meets the manufacturer’s safety standards.

