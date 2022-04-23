Advertisement

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.(Joshua Resnick via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.

Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”

According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.

Those interested in applying do have to be a Texas resident. The application process also includes creating and sharing a short video on why you should be selected along with completing an online form.

There is no catch with the job offer, according to Favor. The company said it wants to find the best delivery tacos in Texas with a little help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened south of Tilden near County Highway Q and 115th Street.
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening
A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
You can contact Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
Missing Dunn County man found safe
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
ECN soccer
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 22nd, 2022
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN