Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds in the win.
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, center, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks...
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, center, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, and center Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

The Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls.

The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. They’ll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points and 13 assists.

