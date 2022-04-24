Advertisement

Altoona Emergency Services hosts annual pancake breakfast

The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted its annual pancake breakfast
The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted its annual pancake breakfast
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - After two years, the Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday.

Community members headed over to the Altoona Fire Department for a warm meal of pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage to start the day.

Outside, people had the chance to see the different kinds of emergency vehicles Altoona uses.

Sergeant Jake Henning says events like the pancake breakfast give people a chance to meet their local first responders.

“That’s a huge thing that we’re a part of, especially as the police department, being able to generate those connections with kids and adults so that way if something bad happens and we have to show up they’re not afraid of us and they know we’re there to help them and do what we can to resolve whatever situation may have happened,” Henning said.

Henning says all the money raised from the breakfast will go to the Association of Altoona Emergency Services and the association will decide the best way to put the money to use.

