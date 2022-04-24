Advertisement

Benefit held for Altoona High School Freshman with rare eye disease

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona community is rallying behind a high schooler recently diagnosed as legally blind because of rare eye disease.

Freshman Blake Henrichs was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa. It causes progressive vision loss.

Saturday, community members organized a series of fundraisers in Altoona to help the family.

One of those events included a fun run/walk in River Prairie.

Over 150 people signed up to participate.

Community members were also able to show their support at a free-throw contest and a social at 44 North.

“It’s hard for any family to ask for help and they didn’t come to us. They didn’t ask for help. We just decided to do it on our own,” Anita Coenen, Blakes Backer’s committee member and friend of the Henrichs family, said. “So they are very humbled by the support or the support they’ve gotten.’

Coenen says the money raised will go to the Henrichs family to help make modifications to their home for Blake and to help cover other related expenses.

To learn more about Blake and what he’s going through, click here.

