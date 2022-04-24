Stanley holds community-wide storm cleanup

STANLEY Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple tornadoes hit Wisconsin during a severe weather outbreak on December 15th, 2021.

An EF2 ripped through the city of Stanley.

“The day was abnormal weather for December,” Erin Plobmon of Stanley said. “The fog came in, It was very humid out, warmer than normal temperatures.”

Plobmon remembers that day.

“By the time the sirens went off, the lights went out and the tornado hit,” Plombon said. “We didn’t have time to get to our basement and the roof above us was pulled off.”

And she recalls the destruction that the tornado brought.

“Our neighbors lost their walls, their roof.,” Plobmon said. “It was shocking to see.”

To help those like Plobmon who were impacted, the community came together Saturday to clean up what was left behind.

“Now that the snow is more thawed and it’s still a little wet out there, but people are out there picking up all the branches and the siding,” Stanley Community Association President Kristi Weiland said.

Weiland says volunteers including students signed up to help with the cleanup of 50 homes.

“I’m really proud of our community for coming together and we’ve had people from other communities too, from Tilden, I think Merrill there is somebody from,” Weiland said.

For Plombon, whose house was cleaned by volunteers, says this is something the community needed.

“This event is something that our community needs,” Plombon said. “We need to see it. People need to. See that other people care.”

Plombon and her son also helped out by making emergency kits for future storms.

“Just the batteries and the flashlights and the supplies we need because I couldn’t find those things when I needed them,” Plombon said. “And I think that it just taught us all a really great lesson of how to be more prepared and to try to think ahead.”

Plombon hopes the clean-up effort can help Stanley get back to a sense of normalcy.

“Everyone pitching in, bringing their rakes, their shovels, their trailers, their trucks, and giving their time back to it,” Plombon said. “I think this will bring us a sense of community, but also a sense of moving forward.”

The Salvation Army also helped out Saturday by handing out food and drinks to volunteers around town.

Weiland says she’s happy with the number of volunteers that took the time to help and she’s also glad the rain held off so they keep the clean-up going.

