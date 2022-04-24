Advertisement

Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday

The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traffic delays are possible Monday in downtown Eau Claire.

An increase in large truck volume is the reason for the possible delays as several loads of concrete are delivered to the new transit center that is being built on South Farwell Street between Main Street and Gray Street.

The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., but is subject to change. Delays could affect the roads around where the traffic center is being built as well as the main roads leading in and out of the construction site as concrete is delivered.

The new transit center is replacing the old transit center, which was in service since 1985 and will have new features like restrooms, heated and airconditioned waiting rooms, retail space, affordable housing, and more. The new transit center is expected to be open for use this fall. The project won’t be completed until spring 2023. The groundbreaking for the project was last September.

Traffic impacts are possible Monday, April 25, 2022 as concrete is delivered to downtown Eau...
Traffic impacts are possible Monday, April 25, 2022 as concrete is delivered to downtown Eau Claire.(City of Eau Claire)

