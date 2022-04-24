Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire's annual cultural fair returns in-person
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its 54th year UW-Eau Claire hosted its annual cultural fair on Sunday in the Davies Center.

Formally known as the International Folk Fair, CultureFest was set up in person for the first time since changing its name.

Cultures from around the world brought a little piece of their country for people to experience.

There were various demonstrations, food, activities, and more.

“We really wanted to be more inclusive, the past name was international folk fair, and it kind of limited it down to Europe a little bit,” CultureFest marketing intern Taylor Valek said. “We kind of wanted to promote culture throughout, especially to our younger generations, especially the on-campus people who haven’t been out in the community. So we really think that’s important to kind of get a taste of other cultures and try to make people more accepting hopefully as a whole.

Valek says the cultural fair gives UW-Eau Claire students and community members an opportunity to embrace each other’s differences.

