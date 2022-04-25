Advertisement

3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital.

The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.

The shootings came two days after Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper II issued a plea for an end to the shootings.

“We are 112 days into the year, and so far our city has accumulated 62 homicides in addition to 197 non-fatal shootings,” Stamper said in a Friday release. “Every damn day there is another shooting. It is sad, disappointing, and it must end.”

