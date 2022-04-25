Advertisement

BECKY HOFF

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Becky Hoff of the USPS for the Sunshine Award. I needed to mail 97 envelopes to our staff. It was a special mailing to recognize them. As I wheeled up my three boxes of envelopes, I was hoping to not make my problem the postal clerk’s problem. Becky pointed out that they were getting ready to close…but quickly pivoted with a solution. She sold me stamps instead and together we applied 3 stamps to each envelope and had them all processed. Thank you, Becky!

Kathy Schmiedeskamp

