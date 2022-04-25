Advertisement

Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.

Peters’ father said she did not return home after visiting her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Peters was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street, but she wasn’t found in the area. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Peters was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department also used a drone to search the woods near the area Peters went missing. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Police investigators continued to follow-up with family and friends who might have information.

Currently, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, who said they contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about Peters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

