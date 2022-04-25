Advertisement

Chippewa Falls schools increasing security measures during homicide investigation

10-year-old Iliana Peters, a 4th-grader at Parkview Elementary, was found dead Monday morning in Chippewa Falls.
CFAUSD
CFAUSD(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will increase its security measures while the Chippewa Falls Police Department and other agencies investigate the death of a student from the district.

In a letter to families, Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said that the staff in district buildings are on high alert and that they have requested a larger law enforcement presence in schools and the surrounding neighborhoods.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary, was found dead by police Monday morning near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls, or near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, after being reported missing Sunday night. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The letter recommended that students that normally walk to school should be picked up and dropped off by trusted family members or friends until further notice. Parents or guardians should contact their student’s school to make arrangements for pick-up and drop-off. Additionally, the letter asks families to be vigilant and that if they notice anything out of the ordinary to report it to law enforcement. Families can also use the Speak Up, Speak Out portal. Families and students can also take advantage of counseling available in schools.

Law enforcement has not directed schools in Chippewa Falls to be placed on lock down, the letter said.

The letter said that the measures are based on Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm’s comments during a press conference Monday afternoon. Kelm said that the public may be in danger and nobody has been taken into custody during the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday
"If you make sausage for a living, you're really like an artist."
A Look Inside: Rump’s Butcher Shoppe
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

Latest News

"This gift will impact UW-Eau Claire and our community for generations."
Groundbreaking for John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead
Chippewa Falls Police provide update on missing girl
Chippewa Falls Police Department
Chippewa Falls Police Department News Conference (4/25/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/25/22)