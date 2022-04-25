Chippewa Falls schools increasing security measures during homicide investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will increase its security measures while the Chippewa Falls Police Department and other agencies investigate the death of a student from the district.

In a letter to families, Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said that the staff in district buildings are on high alert and that they have requested a larger law enforcement presence in schools and the surrounding neighborhoods.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary, was found dead by police Monday morning near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls, or near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, after being reported missing Sunday night. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The letter recommended that students that normally walk to school should be picked up and dropped off by trusted family members or friends until further notice. Parents or guardians should contact their student’s school to make arrangements for pick-up and drop-off. Additionally, the letter asks families to be vigilant and that if they notice anything out of the ordinary to report it to law enforcement. Families can also use the Speak Up, Speak Out portal. Families and students can also take advantage of counseling available in schools.

Law enforcement has not directed schools in Chippewa Falls to be placed on lock down, the letter said.

The letter said that the measures are based on Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm’s comments during a press conference Monday afternoon. Kelm said that the public may be in danger and nobody has been taken into custody during the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

Dear Families, Based upon Chief Kelm's comments during the Chippewa Falls Police Department press conference, we want to provide you with some additional information to consider. We recommend as a precautionary measure that "walkers / pedestrians" to our respective school buildings be picked up and dropped off by trusted family members or friends until further notice. To facilitate that, please contact your respective school building to inform the pertinent individuals. Our buildings are on high alert; however, law enforcement has not indicated the need to consider "lockdown" settings at this time. Please be more vigilant and alert during this time. If you, your child(ren), or friends notice anything out of the ordinary, please immediately report it to law enforcement first. You may also use our Speak Up Speak Out portal as well: https://speakup.widoj. gov/ The District requested greater law enforcement presence at all of our facilities and their neighborhoods, which appears to be forthcoming. Here is a new link to the document to help with the grief process for families to utilize. Thank you for your attention to this on-going matter.



