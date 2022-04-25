Advertisement

Eau Claire man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing gun

43-year-old Steven Sorensen was sentenced to 34 months in prison.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to prison in federal court for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

43-year-old Steven Sorensen was sentenced to 34 months in prison and three years of supervised release in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court Monday.

According to a release from the court, Sorensen pleaded guilty to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In documents filed with the case, Sorensen stole a car and found a handgun in the driver’s side door storage compartment on March 5, 2021. During an investigation and arrest for the stolen vehicle, Sorensen hid the gun on a shelf at a Goodwill store in Eau Claire. Sorensen told investigators during the arrest he didn’t know anything about a gun, but when the keys to the stolen vehicle were found on him, he told police where to find the gun.

The gun was found on the bottom shelf of the electronics section at Goodwill. Police said the store had several people and children inside at the time they found the gun. Judge James D. Peterson said during sentencing that he had a hard time accepting Sorensen’s claim that he was trying to give the gun to someone at Goodwill for safekeeping, calling Sorensen an “out of control methamphetamine addict,” according to a release.

The charge was the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

