Advertisement

FRANK IRVINE AND ALTER METAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Sunshine Awards to Frank Irvine and Alter Metal.

Frank at Play It Again Sports has been working with the Eau Claire Fire Department to build a good foundation with our fitness equipment. This is helping our fire department be more physically fit.

I would also like Alter Metal to receive an award. Alter Metal has been donating vehicles to our Vehicle Extrication Training for the past ten years. The Eau Claire Fire/Rescue Department cannot thank them enough for all the vehicles that they have donated so our firefighters can gain the valued experience of vehicle extrication that is needed to serve the citizens in our area.

Bob Pratt

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday
"If you make sausage for a living, you're really like an artist."
A Look Inside: Rump’s Butcher Shoppe
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

Latest News

Healthy Kids Day 2022 is April 30 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA
Healthy Kids Day 2022
ORRIN STAI
NICOLE MALETTO, CHOUA LOR, VANESSA BOECKMANN, STEFANIE WHITWAM
BECKY HOFF