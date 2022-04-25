EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Sunshine Awards to Frank Irvine and Alter Metal.

Frank at Play It Again Sports has been working with the Eau Claire Fire Department to build a good foundation with our fitness equipment. This is helping our fire department be more physically fit.

I would also like Alter Metal to receive an award. Alter Metal has been donating vehicles to our Vehicle Extrication Training for the past ten years. The Eau Claire Fire/Rescue Department cannot thank them enough for all the vehicles that they have donated so our firefighters can gain the valued experience of vehicle extrication that is needed to serve the citizens in our area.

Bob Pratt

