Governor Walz delivers his 4th “State of the State” address Sunday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, Minnesota (DFL) Gov. Tim Walz delivered the 4th State of the State Address of his term. This is the first time he’s delivered the speech in the State Capitol since 2019.

In his speech, he urged unity amongst the parties as the state’s legislative session inches closer.

“We owe it to the people of Minnesota to try and find common ground, to try and put some of those differences aside, to move at least some things forward. I know it’s frustrating, the fierce sense of urgency on big issues means that you want to go big. But, I think, in a divided legislature like this and the expertise we have in this room, there is a wide variety of solutions that can be implemented to solving that problem,” said Walz.

He also discussed how the state could be spending its $9.25 billion surplus, promoting his proposal for “Walz Checks” in the process. He also mentioned other ways the state could spend this money.

“We have the opportunity to get some money back in people’s pockets, we can compromise on how we do that. We can take care of that frontline hero pay and show Minnesotans and make sure we’re retaining and attracting those really talented healthcare workers, we can do that, and we can take care of this UI trust fund issue. And that still leaves us about $6 billion to move on with the issues that we need to deal with,” said Walz.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) responded with his own state of the state. Miller says with four weeks left in the legislative session, Republicans will continue to keep three priorities in mind: public safety, education and helping Minnesotans afford their lives. In contrast to the governor’s proposal for a state’s version of stimulus checks, Miller says Senate Republicans have something else in mind for the state’s budget surplus.

“When the state has a surplus this large, it means one thing: the state is over collecting from the state of Minnesota. Our proposal gives money back to the taxpayers. Not with a one time check. But with permanent ongoing tax relief. So working Minnesotans have more money in their pocket every single paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year,” said Miller.

