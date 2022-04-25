Advertisement

Groundbreaking for John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center

"This gift will impact UW-Eau Claire and our community for generations."
(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After eight years and a few setbacks, shovels finally hit the dirt at the site of the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center Monday morning.

John and Carolyn Sonnentag, who donated $70 million dollars to the project, joined UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt and many more for a ceremonial groundbreaking that will chance the face of Eau Claire when it opens in the spring of 2004.

The future home for UW-Eau Claire basketball will be the largest public recreation facility in northwest Wisconsin.

“It’s just wonderful after eight years we’re finally seeing this project get off the ground. And John and I couldn’t be happier and we said years ago when all of this was unveiled, we just hoped we would live long enough to see it, so we still got a couple of years but we’re going to make it happen,” says Carolyn Sonnentag.

“And I want to express our sincere appreciation for their kind and generous gift of historic proportion to this university and it’s students. This gift will impact UW-Eau Claire and our community for generations,” adds Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council President.

The County Materials Event and Recreation Complex will also include the Mayo Clinic Health System Diagnostics Imaging and Sports Medicine Clinic and a Springhill Suites by Marriot.

It’s expected to take two years to complete the project and will be ready in time for UWEC’s 2024 graduation ceremony.

