CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Healthy Kids Day provides families with an event to get information on nutrition, exercise, health care services, fire and safety, and more.

It will be held Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

There will be interactive activities inside and outside. All activities are free.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.