Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead
The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
The Altoona community came together to help a high schooler with a rare eye disease and his...
Benefit held for Altoona High School Freshman with rare eye disease

Latest News

The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, lost his coaching job...
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/25/22)
State Sen. Ray Holmberg’s resignation, effective June 1, comes after he had already stepped...
North Dakota lawmaker resigns after report he texted child porn suspect
FILE PHOTO - Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received threatening...
Man charged with threatening to bomb Merriam-Webster over gender definitions