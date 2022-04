EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Orrin Stai, or Junior to his friends, has helped me cut wood for heat. He is a good one for helping other people in need. Now that he is going through a rough patch of his own, I would like to give him a little sunshine so to speak. Please give Orrin the Sunshine Award.

Raymond Sandberg

