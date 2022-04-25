Advertisement

Wisconsin DMV now shares driver data with other states

Driver receiving citation (FILE)
Driver receiving citation (FILE)(WDBJ)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has modernized its record system. The change means Wisconsin will share driver records with other states. Records are updated in real-time electronically.

Wisconsin is the first state to make the electronic records-sharing change, however, others are likely to follow suit. Nine states, including Minnesota, are expected to be transmitting conviction information and driver history for all types of licenses by year’s end.

“States have long been required by federal law to electronically share driver history records for commercial driver license, [CDL] holders. However, the sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”

The paper to electronic system change took effect on April 10. When drivers move from one state to another, their driver history record is sent to the new state.

The change means people with major driving convictions in one state could not be able to get a license in another. Previously, delays in reporting would have allowed this to occur. The DMV

Last year, nearly 560,000 driving citations were received and processed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
CFAUSD
Chippewa Falls schools increasing security measures during homicide investigation
"If you make sausage for a living, you're really like an artist."
A Look Inside: Rump’s Butcher Shoppe
The City of Eau Claire said the times of greatest impact are expected to be 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say

Latest News

The crash happened Friday on Highway 54 in the Town of Brockway.
1 person dead after Friday afternoon crash in Jackson County
Groundbreaking for John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center
Groundbreaking for John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center
Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert
Criteria needed to issue an Amber Alert
Congressional District 1 GOP elects 19-year-old as chair
State Senate still split on tax relief package