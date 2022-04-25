Wisconsin DMV now shares driver data with other states

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has modernized its record system. The change means Wisconsin will share driver records with other states. Records are updated in real-time electronically.

Wisconsin is the first state to make the electronic records-sharing change, however, others are likely to follow suit. Nine states, including Minnesota, are expected to be transmitting conviction information and driver history for all types of licenses by year’s end.

“States have long been required by federal law to electronically share driver history records for commercial driver license, [CDL] holders. However, the sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”

The paper to electronic system change took effect on April 10. When drivers move from one state to another, their driver history record is sent to the new state.

The change means people with major driving convictions in one state could not be able to get a license in another. Previously, delays in reporting would have allowed this to occur. The DMV

Last year, nearly 560,000 driving citations were received and processed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.