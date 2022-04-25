Advertisement

Wisconsin farmers search for ways around delays in meat processing

The beginning of the pandemic exposed issues in the meat processing industry across the country.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The beginning of the pandemic exposed issues in the meat processing industry across the country and the logjam many local farmers find when trying to get meat to customers. After two years, Wisconsin farmers say they face the same challenges in getting animals to the table.

“During COVID, we had a lot more demand for meat,” said Ducks in a Row Family Farm owner Nadia Alber. “Unfortunately, that put a big hit on our already fragile meat processing system in our state.”

According to Open Markets Institute, four processing firms handle 85% of the beef market, four firms control 54% of the poultry market, and four firms control 70% of the pork market. President of the Meat Smith Co-Op, April Prusia, says monopolization in the industry allows meat processors to control pricing. She adds the lack of options creates an industry chokepoint and months, even years, of backlog.

“It doesn’t really work well when there’s a meat monopoly happening; they’re setting the price, and I feel like it comes back and the farmer loses,” said Prusia.

For farmers like Alber, delays with meat processing meant holding sheep over the winter, which added costs for feed and keeping the ship housed throughout the winter, when livestock cannot go out to pasture. For other farmers, that wait is even longer.

“When you call the butcher to put in a date, sometimes it’s a year before you can get your animal processed; sometimes in the beef world, I guess it’s longer, sometimes it’s up to two years,” said Prusia.

But farmers like Prusia are trying to find alternatives. It is why she started the Meat Smith Cooperative in 2020. Prusia says the goal behind the Argyle Co-Op is to give farmers more agency in arenas like meat processing. The Co-Op is opening in September and fundraising to remodel a building, preparing it for meat processing.

“As we see more pressure on the farmers and then also more pressure on the processors, we’re going to see a decline in not only farmers but processors, so we need to have both come back up and have those small farmers back at the table,” said Alber.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say
The Altoona community came together to help a high schooler with a rare eye disease and his...
Benefit held for Altoona High School Freshman with rare eye disease
The 34-year-old man crashed the vehicle he was driving in Friday night on I-94.
Chicago man arrested in Jackson County for OWI with children in vehicle

Latest News

WIAC Baseball... UW-La Crosse vs. UW-Stout
SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 24th, 2022
SportScene 13 - Sunday (4/24/22)
UWEC Cultural Fair Returns
UWEC Cultural Fair Returns
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/24/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/24/22)
Wisconsin farmers search for ways around delays in meat processing
Wisconsin farmers search for ways around delays in meat processing