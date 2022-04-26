Advertisement

1 person dead after Friday afternoon crash in Jackson County

The crash happened Friday on Highway 54 in the Town of Brockway.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BROCKWAY (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the two vehicles crashed on Highway 54 in the Town of Brockway at 12:47 p.m. Friday, according to a release.

One of the vehicles’ drivers was found dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation and no other details, including the names of the people involved in the crash, are being released at this time.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were Black River Falls EMS, Black River Falls Fire Department, Jackson County Highway Department, Ho Chunk Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

