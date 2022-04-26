Chippewa Falls Police increases its presence around schools

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is increasing its patrol near schools in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District during a homicide investigation involving the death of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls resident.

Tuesday, the Police Department posted to Facebook that people may notice an increased law enforcement presence around schools and said it would be increasing their patrol, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary, was found dead by police Monday morning near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls, or near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, after being reported missing Sunday night. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a letter to families Monday, Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said that the staff in district buildings are on high alert and that they have requested a larger law enforcement presence in schools and the surrounding neighborhoods. The letter recommended that students that normally walk to school should be picked up and dropped off by trusted family members or friends until further notice. Parents or guardians should contact their student’s school to make arrangements for pick-up and drop-off. Additionally, the letter asks families to be vigilant and that if they notice anything out of the ordinary to report it to law enforcement. Families can also use the Speak Up, Speak Out portal. Families and students can also take advantage of counseling available in schools.

You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools. We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times. Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Law enforcement has not directed schools in Chippewa Falls to be placed on lock down, the letter said.

The letter said that the measures are based on Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm’s comments during a press conference Monday afternoon. Kelm said that the public may be in danger and nobody has been taken into custody during the homicide investigation.

If you have any information regarding the homicide or see anything suspicious, the Police Department has set up a tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.