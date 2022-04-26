Chippewa Falls Police to provide update on homicide investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is providing an update on the homicide investigation of the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters, who was found dead Monday near the Duncan Creek Trail.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, a press conference will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Monday that anyone with information can call the Police Department’s tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

In a press conference Monday, Kelm said no one was arrested in connection to the homicide case. Chief Kelm says because no one is in custody, Chippewa Falls residents should remain vigilant and call the tip line with any information or suspicious activity, as the public may be in danger.

Chief Kelm will be holding a Press Conference tonight at 6:30 pm. Location: Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Station 1, 1301 Chippewa Crossing Blvd Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and several Chippewa Falls-area law enforcement agencies are all working on the investigation.

Kelm said during a press conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Iliana Peters, who went by Lily. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody.

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation. Police presence was increased in Chippewa Falls schools and neighborhoods in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, while Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District administrators are recommending that parents pick up and drop off their students at their schools while the homicide investigation continues. Peters attended Parkview Elementary School in the CFAUSD.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.